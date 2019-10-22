grubeytuesday on November 26, 2019

Kinda sneaks up on you off the highway but on-site parking is great. I’m a concentrated guy and will say, their East Coast Sour Diesel #2 wax is the best concentrate I’ve gotten from a dispensary in Massachusetts. Put it right up next to a 710labs product and was not disappointed. Having said that, their “love rosin” could use some work. I got the Purple Punch, tastes like Purple Burnt Popcorn at any temp. Nothing against Apothca, rosin (especially LIVE rosin) is a tricky tech to get right, and with practice comes technique and with technique comes quality so they’re ahead of the game in that sense. Will certainly be back, keep it up with those concentrates and you’ll corner the market!!!