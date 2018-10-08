JayMonteCarlo on October 19, 2019

I really enjoy coming here and I hope to enjoy coming here when they go recreational. I am really worried that the atmosphere will change in a negative way for medical patients. I only say this because pretty much every dispensary that I go to that went recreational has not been good for me and other medical patients. I probably won't come here the first few weeks when they open for recreational, but when I return I hope that it won't be stressful. I used to frequent at the salem dispensary, but once they went recreational the atmosphere kind of sucks. Please don't forget about your loyal medical patients. I always want to keep my review about this place at 5 stars, so please make sure medical patients will still get to have the patient experience we all deserve.