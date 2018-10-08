Naunysheshe
Not a lot of flowers
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.5
10 reviews
Not a lot of flowers
NOT welcoming for patients. Since they've opened to adult use customers they have set a very clear tone what kind of establishment they want to be. While this was my go to dispensary before, I will not be returning.
Love the place. However, Medical patients Received an email before rec sales that clearly indicated all strains/products would be available to medical patients. I see original glue On the adult menu but not on the medical menu so I gave a call to ask if it was available for medical people, I was told it is not but cantaloupe haze is the alternative? I don’t really know how that makes sense cantaloupe haze is trash and original glue is fire. And most importantly a strain is not available to medical patients. Not a huge fan of this development. And also fix the Leafly pick up menu, Again adult use can put in an order but I can’t? Concerned.
So far so good with recreational! In and out with no wait. Thanks guys!
Low quality flower, dried and weak effects.
I really enjoy coming here and I hope to enjoy coming here when they go recreational. I am really worried that the atmosphere will change in a negative way for medical patients. I only say this because pretty much every dispensary that I go to that went recreational has not been good for me and other medical patients. I probably won't come here the first few weeks when they open for recreational, but when I return I hope that it won't be stressful. I used to frequent at the salem dispensary, but once they went recreational the atmosphere kind of sucks. Please don't forget about your loyal medical patients. I always want to keep my review about this place at 5 stars, so please make sure medical patients will still get to have the patient experience we all deserve.
Great first experience! Super friendly and helpful crew, and current promotions on most strains of flower are amazing, not to mention the first time customer discount. Discounts can't be combined btw, but if they could, Apothca would be giving away their medicine! I'll graciously and happily take what I got for my money, and grin all the way to the door!! Ahh, the way life should be.....Apothca: You have my return business. Cheers, GW
They suck. They provide discussion for Veterans but not First Responders or Medically retired Firefighters. If you support us don’t support them
Had an amazing first visit! Staff was amazing and very friendly. Flower I got was amazing quality. Only disappointment was absolutely no concentrates. Minus that was a great experience and is 5 mins from my work. Will def go back for flower hopefully they someday get concentrate and I won’t have to go to multiple places. Overall happy visit
Another one of my favorite places, always nothing but good times.