mostetzguy on October 28, 2018

this place now totally sucks. i was a regular, two or three times a week and always spending into three digits. why i always felt i was being cheated and continued to come here, i don't know. yet, i did and was happy to earn points and get a freebie joint. and so, i make a purchase of nearly 200 bucks and ask for my freebie joint…"only on monday" i was told. huh? you're going to skimp on a shake freebie joint? it was an owner who refused me the joint and i thought "you know what? right down the road, right next door, right within a minute are other dispensaries, i really don't need you." haven't been back. now, they're closing due to "state regulations"….uh huh. area 51, get your act together, get rid of totally stoned out bud tenders, don't ignore people and treat your customers like crap.