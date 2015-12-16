Slickmcs
I just wanted the owner(s) to know that you have the Absolute BEST STAFF IN THE VALLEY... the purple who work for you are the BEST. In the Business... thank you for all of your service ... the best!!!
4.5
10 reviews
Everything about this little shop of delights is worth coming back. Happy staff, and quite adept with an amazing knowledge of the various strains they offer.
Place is awesome deals
Knowledgeable about the herbs and spices and that's what I look for. Look forward to seeing everyone again. Bless Arizona's flower everywhere & treat your bud like you want it to smoke...🌿✌️🤐😤😎...
The Road Dawg is amazing. Would recommend this strain to any patient!
been awhile but this place has amazing customer service and atmosphere. great selection and price. my fiance loved the cherry diesel I believe from awhile ago and always love the og flavors and concentrate like blue dream. I think the race fuel was weird but good lol. thank you for the great service and keep up the love.! <3
The other day I gave them a bad review..please disregard that to anybody who read. I did have that bad experience. But over all That's been my main store for Buyingng , cause they do got best bud and great deals. Sorry about the other day , my bad...day
Everything about this place rocks! From the hippie vibe to incredible weed. But most of all the budtenders, I love their recommendations and have never been steered wrong and I've been coming here since they opened. Killer bud for the best prices in town, $99 for top shelf ! Maui Pacific island, and Gilded Lime, two of the tastiest strains there. The rosin is off the charts ( personal fave was OG kush). Just picked up a half of Road Dawg for $45, and a half of GGM $60 ! that has trichomes so sparkly they could blind you. And stone the bejesus outta you! LOL, Much respect and love for this joint. The quality, pricing, and people are all top notch.
THE WORST RUDEST EXPERIENCE EVER!!!!! This place is Awful.. As if the low quality seedy and stem filled bud isn't bad enough . The bud tenders at this place are extremely rude. The other negative reviews on here are definitely true. They seem to have a attitude and take offense to the most basic of questions. It says a lot that though they are one of the smallest dispensaries I've been in, they are usually empty. My experience with 4 out of 5 of the bud tenders here has been far less than accommodating. I ask for a upper and end up with something that puts me to sleep. When I request something that might taste good. I get dirt weed. It really felt as if I was being recommended the worst stuff in the house as their attempt to sell the less quality, less selling product. Finally after multiple visits to this location I was able to find that 5th bud tender who actually referred product that resonated with me. After all If I'm going to drive 20 miles thru traffic to use my limited allotment, I prefer it be on something actually worth buying instead of the dirt they keep trying to push on me. After just leaving this place and dealing with yet another bad experience. I truly hope that something is done to either fix the service issues close this place down. They now seem to have a attitude at the aspect that a customer might request another bud tender claiming they are all trained the same. At this point the 1 employee who would at least attempt to provide adequate service has become just as rude , disrespectful and short temped as the rest of the staff and I urge anyone who might have visited this place and had a bad experience to post about it here as well as anywhere else this dispensary might advertise and report it with the Arizona Department Of Health Services in hopes that others can be protected from being put in a similar circumstance or situation.
I have always liked coming here it’s quick and quality with very nice people