LamarAndre on November 8, 2019

THE WORST RUDEST EXPERIENCE EVER!!!!! This place is Awful.. As if the low quality seedy and stem filled bud isn't bad enough . The bud tenders at this place are extremely rude. The other negative reviews on here are definitely true. They seem to have a attitude and take offense to the most basic of questions. It says a lot that though they are one of the smallest dispensaries I've been in, they are usually empty. My experience with 4 out of 5 of the bud tenders here has been far less than accommodating. I ask for a upper and end up with something that puts me to sleep. When I request something that might taste good. I get dirt weed. It really felt as if I was being recommended the worst stuff in the house as their attempt to sell the less quality, less selling product. Finally after multiple visits to this location I was able to find that 5th bud tender who actually referred product that resonated with me. After all If I'm going to drive 20 miles thru traffic to use my limited allotment, I prefer it be on something actually worth buying instead of the dirt they keep trying to push on me. After just leaving this place and dealing with yet another bad experience. I truly hope that something is done to either fix the service issues close this place down. They now seem to have a attitude at the aspect that a customer might request another bud tender claiming they are all trained the same. At this point the 1 employee who would at least attempt to provide adequate service has become just as rude , disrespectful and short temped as the rest of the staff and I urge anyone who might have visited this place and had a bad experience to post about it here as well as anywhere else this dispensary might advertise and report it with the Arizona Department Of Health Services in hopes that others can be protected from being put in a similar circumstance or situation.