We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Learn more about our use of cookies in our Cookie Policy and
Privacy Policy.
Love cannabis?
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Juana knew about her strains.... she was the best in helping us fund what we're looking for!!!
jgalerstein
on December 3, 2017
Denied me because I had an out of state vertical ID. No law prevents me from entering. They even threatened to call police and report me for being a minor. So rude.
retnuhlebos
on November 24, 2017
It was my first time going in there and i was extremely impressed. While the prices are a tad high, they always run crazy deals out of westword and with the quality they have there, those deals can't be beat. Am excited to visit again and try out some new 30%+ strains!
atomicadam43
on November 24, 2017
Great people and the 30 club!!!!!
Joshgrindstaff
on November 23, 2017
Dank bud. Chill vibes very friendly
Jmadd30
on November 23, 2017
Love the shake oune and they have great dab rigs
Davidsherman8r
on November 18, 2017
Selena was super helpful! Had a great experience and would definitely come back!
corey5694
on November 18, 2017
I love this dispensary prices are awesome and Juana is the most amazing bud tender ever y’all couaght you a dime right there