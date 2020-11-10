Main Street Supply is committed to supplying PREMIUM quality cannabis products for the LOWEST prices in town! Main Street Supply is your one-stop shop for all things cannabis and lifestyle! Visit now for an immersive cannabis experience like no other. Open daily from 9:00AM - 9:00PM 18 - 20 with medical card // 21 recreational! We have implemented strict sanitary precautions to ensure the safety of both our patients and staff.