AUTHENTIC 760 is committed to supplying premium quality cannabis products for the LOWEST prices in town! AUTHENTIC 760 is your one-stop shop for all things cannabis and lifestyle! VISIT NOW for an immersive cannabis experience like no other. FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA FOR SNEAK PEAKS 👀 , FRESH DROPS 🆕 & MORE! INSTAGRAM @authentic_760 SNAPCHAT 👻 @authentic_760 CALL US FOR CURBSIDE PICKUP OR PHONE ORDER! 📞☎️ COMING SOON!!! SOON WE WILL BE HAVING DELIVERY SERVICE, NEWSLETTER SUBSCRIPTIONS, AND AN EXPRESS LANE!