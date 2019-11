llarosa16 on November 27, 2019

Nice small store tucked in the back off Balboa. Very clean store with a variety of options but feels limiting in someway. Feels a bit sterile and the front check in area could use some pizazz but the staff was very nice. We bought some Gummies and flight. Can’t really comment on quality yet but I have to choose stars here so I’ll just say 1 star for now.