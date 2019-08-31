Candypaint246 on October 11, 2019

I had really high hopes for this dispensary, and I’ve been in a handful of times. The few times I’ve gone here, I didn’t tip the staff 1 time.. and I noticed the employee get upset while practically rushing me out the door. It was hurtful especially since my financial situation isn’t the best, and selling $60 1/8ths full of seeds & stems is ridiculous. Especially when the flower doesn’t even do anything, but give me a headache. I’m currently growing some plants FOR FUN with all 11 seeds that came from an 1/8 of your “Critical Kush,” because that’s literally the only good thing that came out of my experience. I’d be more than happy to send a photo to the owner of my purchase, along with the seeds & stems that I had to pick out. Maybe give me a refund? PAY YOUR STAFF MORE SO THEY STOP GETTING BUTT HURT OVER A $1 - $2 TIP.