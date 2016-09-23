JameylPage
I love these guys. Super friendly, efficient, knowledgeable, and genuine. It’s a really pleasant experience and not at all overwhelming like some places.
4.7
61 reviews
I love coming here!! Great products and AMAZING people!!
The customer service was great. They have great knowledge of what they are selling,
Extremely friendly staff, very professional and informative. Puts priority on the medical patients!
Good variety and good people.
Amazing people and products!!
Everyone is very nice and helpful when you have questions.
I really love going to this place! They are very friendly and always patient and helpful with me. Plus they have very good products. I recommend coming here.
This is a nice location to shop at, the only one currently in Mclean county. Pros: - Friendly staff, they remember you if you are there frequently enough. - Their inventory is typically well stocked, they had some issues last year but they've been good for a while now. - Veteran discount like other dispensaries. They give a dollar off when you bring in the reusable bag they give out. Cons: - Their Weedmaps page isn't the best, it lacks details on some inventory. So it can be a little annoying to order a pickup if you want a certain level of potency. So my only complaint is having to make a more compulsive decision instore.
The best part of Beyond / Hello, what used to be the Green Solution is their staff. They hire great people with great knowledge but better personalities. They know their shit. Sometimes they've been out of too many products for me to give it all 5 stars and also their prices are a little on the high side. Overall, I'd go back in a heartbeat. Great people and when they have the right products (my preference of products, I know others are just peachy with what they have), this place is a huge blessing. Just costs a little more than other shops I've been to.