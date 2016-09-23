RayDM333 on April 26, 2020

This is a nice location to shop at, the only one currently in Mclean county. Pros: - Friendly staff, they remember you if you are there frequently enough. - Their inventory is typically well stocked, they had some issues last year but they've been good for a while now. - Veteran discount like other dispensaries. They give a dollar off when you bring in the reusable bag they give out. Cons: - Their Weedmaps page isn't the best, it lacks details on some inventory. So it can be a little annoying to order a pickup if you want a certain level of potency. So my only complaint is having to make a more compulsive decision instore.