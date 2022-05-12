BEYOND / HELLO™ Grover Beach is a cannabis dispensary conveniently located at 923 Huber St.,Grover Beach, CA 93433. BEYOND / HELLO™ Grover Beach is located near the beach, where you can take a walk on the pier, check out the local parks, or take a bike ride. BEYOND / HELLO™ Grover Beach dispensary offers a wide range of cannabis products for consumers, including flower, edibles, cartridges, topicals, tinctures and pre-rolls, with extracts and gear available. For out-of-state medical patients and seniors, the store offers a 10% discount on products. There is an expertly trained staff available to guide patients in finding the best product for their unique condition and educating them on products. There is a separate, professionally trained team on-site to help recreational customers navigate the available products, answer questions and dispense products. Walk-ins are welcome. BEYOND / HELLO™ Grover Beach provides an online store for customers to view available products, real-time prices and availability, and reserve products for pickup. The BEYOND / HELLO™ Grover Beach is ADA compliant and fully accessible, LGBTQ+ friendly and offers a 10% discount to anyone 65 years or older, veterans and active military servicemen and women with identification. Areas We Serve Grover Beach, Oceano, Berry Gardens, Halcyon, Arroyo Grande, Pismo Beach, Atascadero, Avila Beach, Guadalupe, Los Osos, Morro Bay, Nipomo, San Luis Obispo, Santa Margarita & Santa Maria. Dispensary Features: Debit cards and cash accepted (ATM on-site) ADA compliant and LGBTQ+ friendly Wide range of cannabis products Comforting, welcoming, and safe environment Walk-ins welcome Extensively trained staff Passionate team trained customers with their selection of products Merchandise and clothing available for purchase Online ordering and call ahead orders available