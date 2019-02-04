Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
The staff is friendly, efficient,knowledgeable and they have a nice selection of products.
m.meehan1992
on December 7, 2019
I visited Beyond/Hello for the first time last week and was quickly impressed by the efficient and knowledgable staff! Everyone was super friendly and helped me find the right product to address my needs. I will definitely be visiting again soon!
Reebop
on December 7, 2019
Very comfortable waiting area. Employees are courteous and efficient. Selection is great.
libstone
on December 6, 2019
great customer service knowledge bud tenders very relaxing atmosphere
Sjmc92
on December 6, 2019
The customer service was excellent. The staff is very knowledgeable. The product line is expansive and the products are wonderful.
Baretopami
on December 6, 2019
Staff are kind and friendly. Knowledgeable about cannabis and the mmj program in pa. This is my home dispensary for sure!
insomnia493
on December 5, 2019
Such a great store! Amazing quality products with a thoughtful and friendly staff. The staff knew a lot about the products too! I will recommend this place to my friends
Kmalandrucco
on December 5, 2019
Product quality is excellent.
Nicer and cleaner than any "regular pharmacy" I have been in!
Staff was friendly and knowledgeable.
Zatburnett
on December 4, 2019
The workers at this location are so helpful and informative. I had a great experience here, and plan on returning soon!
pwalb678
on December 4, 2019
Great location, quality service, always in and out!