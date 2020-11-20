It's crazy having them come out to you during the covid-19 pandemic. I went to Bgood Northglenn to get in on their $40 shake OZ and was told by someone to check it out. All was good until I dumped out an OZ what I had been told had no stems. To my surprise, there wasn't just a couple stems here and there, there was a gram of stems. I understand there is bound to be at least a couple stems, but when you have a bowl pop in your face and burn your mustache EVERY bowl, it gets frustrating. Also, the guy told me it was good shake, not once but enough to reassure me it wouldn't leave me dry with low quality shake. Smoking 3 bowls just to get buzzed says something. I gave you guys a try but I am sorry to say I won't come back for the simple fact of misinformation.