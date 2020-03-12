620 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 220
Show All 124
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$600
All Products
Death Star - Galahad Farms
from Galahad Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
AK-47 - Galahad Farms
from Galahad Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Chem Sour
from Good Spirit Organics
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+1 more size
In-store only
HAWAIIAN MANDARIN
from Connoisseur Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Hemp Victory Vape Cartridge 1/2 Gram 200mg CBD
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$20each
In-store only
Medicus Auri CBD 1 Gram Shatter - Pineapple Express
from Medicus Auri
___
THC
___
CBD
$70each
In-store only
MONTY PYTHON (MAY CONTAIN SEEDS)
from Love Buds
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
In-store only
Cannacopeia 3.5 G Jar - Dimension
from Cannacopeia
26.3mg
THC
___
CBD
$75each
In-store only
420 Dabz - Sage
from 420 Dabz
___
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Dabz - Bay
from 420 Dabz
___
THC
___
CBD
$61 g
In-store only
Money Maker
from Budding Joint Ventures
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
In-store only
San Fernando Valley - Galahad Farms
from Galahad Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Dabz Flower- Lodi Dodi
from 420 Dabz
___
THC
___
CBD
$61 g
In-store only
Do Si Dos - Dabz
from 420 Dabz
___
THC
___
CBD
$61 g
In-store only
Jet Fuel - Danky McNuggy
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Strawbery Kush - Galahad Farms
from Galahad Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Gorilla Glue - CJW
from CJW
12.7mg
THC
___
CBD
$3.51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Girl Scout Cookies - CJW
from CJW
11.1mg
THC
___
CBD
$3.51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Top Shelf Growers Flower- Snow Bud
from TSG
___
THC
___
CBD
$51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Strawberry Cough - Graves Farm Flower
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$61 g
+6 more sizes
In-store only
Cheese - Worlds
from Worlds Craftsmen Cannabis
15.9mg
THC
0.04mg
CBD
Cheese
Strain
$61 g
In-store only
Island Sweet Skunk
from Good Spirit Organics
___
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Northern Lights - CJW
from CJW
___
THC
___
CBD
$3.51 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Skunk #1
from Mad Labz
___
THC
___
CBD
$51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Green House 1 Gram Rosin Roll - Low Rider
from Green House Concentrates
___
THC
___
CBD
$20each
In-store only
Fruity Pebbles - Rocking C Farms
from Rocking C Farms
21.98mg
THC
1.63mg
CBD
FPOG
Strain
$81 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Graves Farm Diamond Cut Pre Rolls w/ Kief - Blue Dream
from Graves Farm
20.48mg
THC
1.9mg
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$12each
In-store only
Graves Farm Diamond Cut Pre Rolls w/ Kief - Valentine preroll
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$12each
In-store only
Top Shelf Growers Flower - G.D.B. small buds
from TSG
___
THC
___
CBD
$51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
$18 Girl Scout Cookies
from Top Shelf Growers
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
White Widow - Love Buds
from Love Buds
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Cannacopeia - Dimension
from Cannacopeia
___
THC
___
CBD
$201 g
+6 more sizes
In-store only
New wolf ranch - Banana Hooch
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Forbidden Fruit - Lee Gardens
from Lee Gardens
16mg
THC
0.6mg
CBD
Forbidden Fruit
Strain
$61 g
+6 more sizes
In-store only
Greenhouse Concentrates Full Size Pre Roll - Strawberry Cough
from GreenHouse Concentrates
13.35mg
THC
___
CBD
$10each
In-store only
Donkey Butter - Lee Gardens
from Lee Gardens
25.3mg
THC
3mg
CBD
Donkey Butter
Strain
$151 g
+6 more sizes
In-store only
Disciplined Growth - Pineapple Chunk
from Disciplined Growth Partners
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Graves Farm Diamond Cut Pre Rolls w/ Kief - pack Valentine Gift Pack
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$45each
In-store only
GG#4 - Budding Joint Ventures
from Budding Joint Ventures
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
GG#4 - Lee Gardens
from Lee Gardens
23.55mg
THC
0.76mg
CBD
GG#4
Strain
$61 g
+6 more sizes
In-store only
12345 ... 16