valgal6464 on June 7, 2020

The young man that helped me was great and so is the flower. It was girl the came right up on the middle of our transaction and moved my guy out of the way to check out 2 young black men that came in after me and never said excuse me, sorry to interrupt or anything polite! Her attitude made it Very clear she was trying to take her time and make me wait.If that's not enough, her manager is ok with her treating customers like that, he hung up on me right after he told me. Why is reverse Discrimination ok? I guess spending almost $300 isn't enough to be a valued customer, but that 300 is just the beginning of the money they won't be getting of mine or any one I know! We will take our money where we're appreciated!