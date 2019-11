teefowler on October 4, 2019

Bloom Medicinals is my absolute favorite dispensary to buy my medications from. I love that it is local, close to my home. If you are looking for the friendly neighborhood “warm” feeling from a business, this is it. I love to visit here for many reasons but one thing that set Bloom apart is the love and compassion that they have for the community. They are always hosting fundraisers or drives for the less fortunate. The integrity of this business is commendable. You are not going to find too many places like this that wholeheartedly cares about consumers and where they live. Another reason is simply the people that work there. Everyone is so friendly and super knowledgeable about medical cannabis. I have learned to much just speaking with them when I visit. They are eager to assist and are very patient when I cannot make a decision quickly. I also love the variety, they always have a nice selection of various cannabis products. The store is always neat and clean. They are one of the very few(only one I’ve been to so far) that offer a student discount, which is awesome! I also really like the point program. Whenever you purchase, write a review, refer people etc, you earn loyalty points. Once you generate enough points you can redeem them for money off of your purchases. All in all, one of the best dispensaries I’ve visited and that includes other states and countries. Thank you all for what you do!