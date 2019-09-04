Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
I would reccomend Bluestem dispensary because they have friendly employees, and a nice variety of quality product.
LuckOfaCuck
on October 19, 2019
I was skeptical of this small-town dispensary, but I'm glad I checked it out! Hunter was extremely knowledgeable about the product. I mentioned the fact that I was about to head to a concert, and he steered me away from an indica I was looking at to avoid being couch-locked. Honestly, probably wouldn't have thought about it! Super friendly dude. Prices were pretty reasonable as well. Highly recommend!
chelseantaylor420
on October 18, 2019
very friendly and knowledgeable
ThIsGuY918
on October 18, 2019
great place, great products, and great people. all around great medical experience.
Shawndelly76
on October 18, 2019
It is the most friendly dispensary I’ve been to and Hunter has a lot of knowledge about the different strains
Elms33
on October 18, 2019
Great place friendly staff
ALindaok
on October 18, 2019
location is great...workers always been informative. great deals. I will come back. great job
BluestemBone
on October 18, 2019
best thing that has happened to this town Bluestem Rules