LuckOfaCuck on October 19, 2019

I was skeptical of this small-town dispensary, but I'm glad I checked it out! Hunter was extremely knowledgeable about the product. I mentioned the fact that I was about to head to a concert, and he steered me away from an indica I was looking at to avoid being couch-locked. Honestly, probably wouldn't have thought about it! Super friendly dude. Prices were pretty reasonable as well. Highly recommend!