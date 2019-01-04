strouch on April 13, 2019

Hello, I happened to be in San Leandro on Sa.04.06.2019 and decided to check out your dispensary. Once I was asked if I needed any help, I stated that I knew exactly what I wanted; Kush Queen THC bath bombs. I was lead to the shelf they were on and proceeded to have a lovely conversation with the gentleman that was helping me. I work in the industry in Berkeley and we got to talking. HE grabbed the bath bombs, lead us to the register and completed my purchase. All the while, talking about the industry. Today I went to use the bath bombs and am extremely saddened to find that CBD bath bombs had be taken off the shelf and sold to me. Exactly what I DID NOT want. I am heartbroken. To add further insult to injury, I attempted to email the location the following day and the email on the website was returned due to a non-existent email address. I found another email through weedmaps and emailed again later in the week, to no response...any good thoughts and feelings I had about this place have incinerated. TERRIBLE CUSTOMER SERVICE which is disappointing as that is what keeps customers coming back and sending other people.