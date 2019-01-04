BenditaCerveza
Both times i have been here i have received nothing but the best quality of service, from the front desk to the cashiers. I was short $2 and the cashier gave me a discount, and the second time they recommended new products. Thank you! I will definitely be coming back.
Hi there, Thank you for your review! We are pleased to hear that our customer service was up to par, and you had an excellent experience! We hope to see you again soon!