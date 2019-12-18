Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
Day 9: 15% Pax Pods
Day 8: Sandies candies 20% off
Day 7: 250mg tincture 20% off
Day 6: 25% off Gron Chocolate
Day 5: 25% all Live Resin
Day 4: 40% off Wild and Untamed
Day 3: Take 20% off any Battery
Day 2: 10% off Enjoy Shots
Day 1: All Panacea products are 40% off! Stop in and pick up a tincture and receive a free non cannabis tea
*All deals can be combined leading up to the 12 deals on Christmas Eve
Regular OLCC restrictions apply
Gift of relief
Valid 12/15/2019 – 12/23/2019
Give the Gift of Relief this holiday season. Choose a Tea and a tincture (CBD or THC) to add to our gift box, which includes a water bottle and tea infuser. Make shopping for holiday gifts a Breeze!