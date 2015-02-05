NoahM98 on August 29, 2019

I'm so glad that there's an awesome dispensary like Breeze so close to me. The staff are so knowledgable about what's going to help you, and they're incredibly kind. They seem equally as helpful to medical patients are they are with rec customers, something that I don't see at a lot of places. I've been coming here since before moving to Ashland, and the quality of service has stayed just as great as it's been since I started shopping here. The prices can be a little higher than at other shops, but the quality of product you're getting is great.