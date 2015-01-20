someguy231406
Always been good in a pinch. I miss the smelling jars.
Found my spot in Portland!
Excellent choices and sane prices. Well informed budtenders too!
It was good! A little pricey. Bud tenders were friendly and chill. Please water that plant in the corner ☠️
Best prices around and great selection
Thank you so much Scottyboipdx!
Great place....really nice, cute guys working who helped this novice with all the gadgets plus....
It's changed so much since the last time I was in! Super comfortable place to be in, there's no rush, and the budtenders aren't nosy. It's a shop where you can bring your mom in and she won't freak out. Definite gem in a hole-in-the-wall type building.
Aw, you're gonna make us blush, quirkycorgi! We're glad you had a good visit! :D
I love this place! When you walk in from the lobby, the sales floor is very spacious. There are nugs of all the available strains to smell and look at with magnifying glasses. It's nice because no one rushes you and you can just look through all the product in the display cases at your own pace. It's pretty much the antithesis of those little shack dispensaries that used to be everywhere. The budtenders are all super knowledgeable, helped me pick out my sleepy time strain with ease. I went with blueberry. There could have been more strains available, but an employee told me the strains are rotating, so it's nice to know you can always find something new there. It's a little out of the way for me, but well worth the trip, so I'll definitely be going back.
Thank you so much for your kind words, Stormtrooper8000! We hope you enjoyed that Blueberry! See you next time :D
Cute place. Waiting room is pretty simple but the showroom is huge so i never end up waiting, lol. I like the fact that you can smell the buds before you buy. I thought i would mind the prepackaged flowers but it actually makes shopping a lot faster for me so it's cool. They don't always have a lot of edibles but the ones they do get are pretty potent. This store has become one of my regular places to shop.
Thank you for the wonderful review! We look forward to seeing you again! Brenna
They refused to honor the prices listed here on Leafly :(