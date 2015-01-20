Stormtrooper8000 on February 5, 2017

I love this place! When you walk in from the lobby, the sales floor is very spacious. There are nugs of all the available strains to smell and look at with magnifying glasses. It's nice because no one rushes you and you can just look through all the product in the display cases at your own pace. It's pretty much the antithesis of those little shack dispensaries that used to be everywhere. The budtenders are all super knowledgeable, helped me pick out my sleepy time strain with ease. I went with blueberry. There could have been more strains available, but an employee told me the strains are rotating, so it's nice to know you can always find something new there. It's a little out of the way for me, but well worth the trip, so I'll definitely be going back.