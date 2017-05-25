Rcooley77
The staff is very friendly and knowledgeable. They are also quick and efficient. I love this location over the others.
Theory provided by BudHut budtenders.... Do people tip more and more frequently if the tip jar is full, or, if the tip jar is empty? Point proven damn impressive
Always amazingly friendly and caring. Never had a bad experience here with any of the budtenders. Prices are fair, you almost never have to wait to be helped, and if you ask for recommendations the employees never disappoint! This is my main location and I'll always come here.
I've never been disappointed and they are always friendly. I literally just left there and as they are cleaning they are still saying "have a good night", "see you next time", etc. and that wasnt the person that helped me. The guy helping me actually offered to take more time if I needed and I've heard that before AND I will recommend them extra now to counteract anyone that made have made a false review about one of my favorite local places AND I timed my visit bc I had to get home with freezer food and I was only in there for 2 minutes.
This shop has done much better since I last visited months ago. it's good to see accurate menus and friendly customer service. Great vape selection!
This place was horrible I was waiting for 15 min before the guy "Ricky" was done on his phone! He was so pushy with my sale and I ended up getting something I dident like. David tried to help but was also just trying to get me out of the store because I wanted to see some options. I am never coming back to this store and I would never recommend this shop to any one in the area. Also when I asked for a discount for my horrible service they told me no. So not only were they unhelpful they were extremely rude after I asked..
really knowledgeable staff and a fun, happy, comfortable place to shop!
I’ve been coming here for almost a year and always get good bud at great prices. The staff have always been helpful and friendly.
Just discovered this place a couple of months ago and it had become my "go to" place until yesterday. I had it out with a rude bud tender who flipped me off on his way out the door. I'll never go back. I see others complain about the rude bud tenders, so I'm not the only one that got PO'd. I won't go back there again because there are plenty of other choices around.
great people awesome prices