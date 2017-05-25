Callicoolsslumber on July 25, 2019

This place was horrible I was waiting for 15 min before the guy "Ricky" was done on his phone! He was so pushy with my sale and I ended up getting something I dident like. David tried to help but was also just trying to get me out of the store because I wanted to see some options. I am never coming back to this store and I would never recommend this shop to any one in the area. Also when I asked for a discount for my horrible service they told me no. So not only were they unhelpful they were extremely rude after I asked..