ticklestapeworm on August 9, 2019

This is my favorite shop in White Center. Everything I’ve been recommended here has been quality. The prices are competitive, and the daily discounts are usually significant, 15-30% off on specific stuff. I’ve never had to wait more than 2 or 3 minutes. I am not without criticism, though. Parking isn’t ideal. To be fair, parking in WC never has been. It’s also pretty hot. I understand that it would probably cost a fortune to cool an old building that large. A few more fans wouldn’t hurt. I feel like a little water cooler could go a long way as well. I dig this place. You should check it out.