muy buen servicio y la mercancía de lo mejor
This is my favorite shop in White Center. Everything I’ve been recommended here has been quality. The prices are competitive, and the daily discounts are usually significant, 15-30% off on specific stuff. I’ve never had to wait more than 2 or 3 minutes. I am not without criticism, though. Parking isn’t ideal. To be fair, parking in WC never has been. It’s also pretty hot. I understand that it would probably cost a fortune to cool an old building that large. A few more fans wouldn’t hurt. I feel like a little water cooler could go a long way as well. I dig this place. You should check it out.
racist and if you're working here the turn over rate is bad they will fire people if you're you're not white for no reason I wouldn't shop here, rude, judgemental
Awesome staff and selection!
Just an FYI brought my daughter up here for her 21st birthday today 6/11/19 and she was turned away due to her id being vertical. The budtender didnt even scan it. The id doesnt expire until 2024. So is your store racist? I looked up every law possible please provide a link to justify the stores actions?
💨💨💨
I Love there staff and prices this is officialy ny bud store! 💯💯
Always a very knowledgeable, helpful, friendly staff. Fair prices and good specials. Thanks Bud Nation
My 1st Washington dispensary and I'm impressed! Great selection..great prices...gud bud tenders...Will b back !
Nice bud tender here pointed me toward a personal favorite of theirs the Golden Pineapple. Smart service. Hit strain. Will def be back!