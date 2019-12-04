343 products
20% Veteran Discount
20% Veteran Discount on all purchases from Buddha's Wellness Center LLC.
Bring in military ID, or Veteran Admin info
All Products
Gorilla Glue #12 Sugar Leaf Shake/Trim (by strain)
from Green Acers Farm, LLC
15.89%
THC
0%
CBD
Gorilla Glue #12 Sugar Leaf
Strain
$1.711 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Queen Bee Sugar Leaf Shake/Trim (by strain)
from Green Acers Farm, LLC
14.51%
THC
0%
CBD
Queen Bee Sugar Leaf
Strain
$1.711 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Purple Trainwreck Sugar Leaf Shake/Trim (by strain)
from Green Acers Farm, LLC
15.82%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Trainwreck Sugar Leaf
Strain
$2.561 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Crippled Rhino Buds Buds (by strain)
from Green Acers Farm, LLC
15.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Crippled Rhino Buds
Strain
$5.131 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
AJ Sour buds Buds (by strain)
from Rogue Coast Growers
19.11%
THC
0%
CBD
AJ Sour buds
Strain
$8.551 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Timberline Haze 20.87 - Z145 Buds (by strain)
from Pharmers Market Distribution, ABN
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Timberline Haze 20.87 - Z145
Strain
$8.551 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Herbal Ally Inc - White Hindu (Trimmed) Buds (by strain)
from OCW LLC
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Herbal Ally Inc - White Hindu (Trimmed)
Strain
$5.981 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Game Changer buds Buds (by strain)
from S&S Distribution and Logistics
17.57%
THC
0%
CBD
Game Changer
Strain
$5.981 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Gorilla Glue #12 Buds Buds (by strain)
from Green Acers Farm, LLC
16.55%
THC
0%
CBD
Gorilla Glue #12 Buds
Strain
$4.271 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Face Off OG BX2 flower Buds (by strain)
from Rogue Coast Growers
19.51%
THC
0%
CBD
Face Off Bx2
Strain
$8.551 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Brazil Amazonia Buds (by strain)
from Rogue Coast Growers
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Brazil Amazonia
Strain
$5.981 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Purple Hindu Flower Buds (by strain)
from Rogue Coast Growers
21.92%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Hindu Flower
Strain
$8.551 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Purple Punch buds Buds (by strain)
from S&S Distribution and Logistics
13.99%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Punch buds
Strain
$4.271 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Purple TrainWreck Buds Buds (by strain)
from Green Acers Farm, LLC
24.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple TrainWreck Buds
Strain
$8.551 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Herbal Ally Inc - Southern Oregon Skunk (Trimmed) Buds (by strain)
from OCW LLC
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Herbal Ally Inc - Southern Oregon Skunk (Trimmed)
Strain
$5.131 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Pruf Cultivar - Golden Haze - 20.12% Buds (by strain)
from OCW LLC
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Pruf Cultivar - Golden Haze - 20.12%
Strain
$8.551 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
OCW - Pineapple UpsideDown Cake - 20.57% Buds (by strain)
from OCW LLC
0%
THC
0%
CBD
OCW - Pineapple UpsideDown Cake - 20.57%
Strain
$5.981 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Select - .3g Elite Buddha Tahoe Weekender Pen Concentrate (each)
from Cura
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Buddha Tahoe
Strain
$17.091 g
In-store only
Select - .3g Elite Black Diesel Weekender Pen Concentrate (each)
from Cura
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Select - .3g Elite Black Diesel Weekender Pen
Strain
$17.091 g
In-store only
Select - 1g Elite Jack Herer Cartridge Concentrate (each)
from Cura
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Jack Herer
Strain
$42.741 g
In-store only
Chocolate Kush Cartridge Concentrate (each)
from Dreamfield Transfer Services
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Chocolate Kush
Strain
$34.191 g
In-store only
Nepalese Kush Cartridge Concentrate (each)
from Dreamfield Transfer Services
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Nepalese
Strain
$34.191 g
In-store only
Sunset Sherbet Rosin 1.0g Pkg Concentrate (each)
from Eminence CX
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Sherbert
Strain
$25.641 g
In-store only
Shadowbox Cherry Chem Cart 1.0 g Concentrate (each)
from Highly Distributed
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Shadowbox Cherry Chem Cart 1.0 g
Strain
$25.641 g
In-store only
lotus mix hash Concentrate
from S&S Distribution and Logistics
0%
THC
0%
CBD
lotus mix hash
Strain
$21.371 g
In-store only
Select - 1g Elite Sunset Sherbert Cartridge Concentrate (each)
from Cura
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Sherbert
Strain
$42.741 g
In-store only
GG#4 Ice Water Hash Concentrate
from S&S Distribution and Logistics
0%
THC
0%
CBD
GG#4 Ice Water Hash
Strain
$21.371 g
In-store only
Active 50mg Caramel Edibles (each)
from Dreamfield Transfer Services
0mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Active 50mg Caramel
Strain
$12.82each
In-store only
Relax 50mg Caramel Edibles (each)
from Dreamfield Transfer Services
0mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Relax 50mg Caramel
Strain
$12.82each
In-store only
Balance 50mg Caramel Edibles (each)
from Dreamfield Transfer Services
0mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Balance 50mg Caramel
Strain
$12.82each
In-store only
Pharm Fresh - Cherry Chew Edibles (each)
from DYME Distribution
0mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Pharm Fresh - Cherry Chew
Strain
$17.09each
In-store only
Pharm Fresh - Bourbon Chew Edibles (each)
from DYME Distribution
0mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Pharm Fresh - Bourbon Chew
Strain
$17.09each
In-store only
She Don't Know - Snickerdoodle Cookie 50 MG Edibles (each)
from Green Sea Distribution (Oregon)
0mg
THC
0mg
CBD
She Don't Know - Snickerdoodle Cookie 50 MG
Strain
$4.27each
In-store only
Loud Lollies - Swedish Lick - 50 MG Edibles (each)
from Green Sea Distribution (Oregon)
0mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Loud Lollies - Swedish Lick - 50 MG
Strain
$6.84each
In-store only
Loud Lollies - Strawberry Lemonade - 50 MG Edibles (each)
from Green Sea Distribution (Oregon)
0mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Loud Lemonade
Strain
$6.84each
In-store only
2:1 CBD/THC Dark Chocolate Raspberry Bar Edibles (each)
from Gron Chocolate
0mg
THC
0mg
CBD
2:1 CBD/THC Dark Chocolate Raspberry Bar
Strain
$21.37each
In-store only
THC Dark Chocolate Spark! Edibles (each)
from Gron Chocolate
0mg
THC
0mg
CBD
THC Dark Chocolate Spark!
Strain
$5.13each
In-store only
1:1 THC/CBD Milk Chocolate Crisp Rice Bar Edibles (each)
from Gron Chocolate
0mg
THC
0mg
CBD
1:1 THC/CBD Milk Chocolate Crisp Rice Bar
Strain
$21.37each
In-store only
