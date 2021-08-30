Budee - Chico
Promotions
Get $10 off your next order simply by liking our Leafly page and leaving a review! Once completed, send over a screenshot to contact@budee.org so you can redeem your $10 off!
When using the coupon, we ask that you make at least a $40 order to redeem. Thanks!
We offer military discounts! 🇺🇸 Please give us a call at 201-649-7713 and we will happily apply your discount!
Must provide proper identification.
Save 15% on orders made from 11am - 9pm every Monday!
Requires a coupon code to redeem. Rgister with us at Budee.org to sign up for our text and email promotions! Coupon codes are only redeemable on the Budee website.
Turn up every Tuesday minus the tax! This promo never expires, so feel free to come back every Tuesday!
Offer valid on Tuesdays at Budee.org ONLY. Use promo code notax at checkout to redeem.
Save 20% when you buy any three 1/8 flower products every Wednesday!
Requires a coupon code to redeem. Register with us at Budee.org to sign up for our text and email promotions! Coupon codes are only redeemable on the Budee website.
Vape away with 10% off your orders on vapes every Thursday! (Check our Leafly Deals to apply this discount directly or use a coupon code at Budee.org!)
Requires a coupon code to redeem at Budee.org. Register with us at Budee.org and sign up for our text and email promotions! Coupon codes are only redeemable on the Budee website.
Save 20% on orders of $75 or more made from Friday thru Sunday!
Requires a coupon code and a $75 dollar minimum order to redeem. Register with us at Budee.org and opt-in for text and email promotions to get coupon codes for all our deals! Coupon only works on the Budee website
Save 10% off edibles every Saturday and Sunday! (Check our Leafly Deals to apply this discount directly or use a coupon code at Budee.org!)
Requires a coupon code to redeem at Budee.org. Register with us at Budee.org and sign up for our text and email promotions! Coupon codes are only redeemable on the Budee website.
Subject to participating retailer’s product availability, deals are for Leafly Pickup and Delivery Reservations only. Not valid for cash or cash equivalent. Participating retailers own all choices related to the deal, content, and its administration. Deals may be extended, modified, or discontinued at any time without notice. Leafly operates in compliance with all applicable laws regarding access to cannabis. You must be 21+ or a registered patient for eligibility. Enjoy responsibly.
