Budee - Oakland
Welcome to California's largest online cannabis delivery service, offering 1000 premium cannabis products for same day and next day delivery! Visit our website or give us a call to place your order. Don't miss out on our featured deals on flower, vapes, edibles, prerolls, concentrates and more! Whatever you're looking for we got you covered. See you soon!
Leafly member since 2021
Followers: 8
License C9-0000399-LIC
cash accepteddebit cards acceptedADA accesibleveteran discountrecreationaldelivery
dispensary Hours (Pacific Time)
monday
tuesday
wednesday
thursday
friday
saturday
sunday
9am-9:15pm
9am-9:15pm
9am-9:15pm
9am-9:15pm
9am-9:15pm
9am-9:15pm
9am-9:15pm
Photos of Budee - Oakland
Deals at Budee - Oakland
Updates
4 Reviews of Budee - Oakland
B........0
October 8, 2021
Order was delivered faster than 90 minutes and the driver was helpful with the paytender app
p........0
October 1, 2021
Good products and quick response!
m........6
September 16, 2021
Este lo recomiendo.
l........9
September 13, 2021
Great America experience every time I order…. Will never use another service