Peter, the budtender was great... Blown away by the uniqueness of this dispensary... Glad I made a stop in, I will definitely be a returning customer... One of kind, great prices and great flower :)
5.0
10 reviews
I am very amazed by the service this last time I stopped in. Not only did I get a good deal but I was able to use my some of my in store credit for a fire pre roll! One love Budz Cannabis
Hands down best dispensary in McAlester, very friendly and knowledgeable staff they always make you feel at home when visiting their shop. and to top it off they have great product! love these guys
Best ppl around set lowest prices very helpfull staff. They Also only but from local shops putting money back into our own community
The best place in town. They know there stuff. Always very welcoming.
The atmosphere is a delectable mixture of elegant, laid-back and friendly. The staff makes you feel welcome and they are always eager to help with recommendations or any other question or input you may have/desire. They only sell locally grown flower so they always know what they’re selling. I love this place. They go above and beyond to help all of their patients!
As always a great visit. So friendly and kind 💜 Never disappointed. Always exceptional service. You guys (and gal😉) go above and beyond and it shows. Thank you for always greeting me by name with a friendly smile. You make it feel like home 🖤💜 btw .. The blue widow is amazing!!
✨💚 I love Bud's! 💚✨ ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
Thank you for your kind words!
Buds is the Best of the Best! James and Peter provided the best experience, very knowledgeable and friendly. If you haven't been yet you're missing out.
Thank you so much! That was a thoughtful review and we really value your feedback.
One of the best dispensary’s I’ve been to atmosphere and people extremely nice!! Will be going back!
We can't wait to see you! Thank you for the kind words, it means a lot to us.