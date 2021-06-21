15 products | Last updated:
Cali Candy
Leafly member since 2021
Followers: 28
cash acceptedrecreationaldelivery
dispensary Hours (Pacific Time)
Hours unavailable
Purple Gelato SPECIAL!! 40% OFF!!
Valid 4/24/2021 - 6/30/2022
RIGHT NOW GET 40% OFF OUR NEW "PURPLE GELATO" STRAIN! THIS PROMOTION WILL BE ACTIVE WHILE SUPPLIES LAST! PLEASE FEEL FREE TO CALL (424)310-8920 AND ASK ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS PROMOTION IF NEEDED.
DEALS CAN NOT BE STACKED!!!! PATIENTS MUST HAVE VALID IDENTIFICATION AND MUST HAVE THE EXACT AMOUNT AT TIME OF PURCHASE, OUR DRIVERS DO NOT CARRY CHANGE. THANK YOU! :)
S........6
Yesterday
Thank you! Amazing service as always
D........n
May 16, 2021
I truly love ordering from this place. I’ve recommend them to most of my coworkers an friends. Doesn’t matter if I order bud, wax or a cartridge all great qualities. Even delivered to my job. At least I can say this is one delivery service that hasn’t let me down!!!
E........2
May 4, 2021
Verified Shopper
The delivery driver was awesome courteous! The smoke is 🔥
S........y
April 27, 2021
Great customer service with high quality products. 5/5 would highly recommend to everyone.