ShelbySchiska
Great place to go!
5.0
10 reviews
great first time deals! easy shopping experience, tafv is very helpful.
Clean, open atmosphere, & great customer service! Will be back!!!
We are so happy you enjoyed your experience in our dispensary! Can't wait to see you soon! Much love, Cali Roots :)
weed and the people
Thank you for your review! We are so happy you enjoyed our budtenders and flower. Come back and see us soon! Much love, Cali Roots
Best in Edmond.
Thank you so much for this awesome review! That makes us sooo happy to read! :) Much Love - Cali Roots <3
Love the new location here in Edmond! Very clean. Great OTD pricing. Thanks for the help Tafv.
Thank you so much for your 5-star review! We are so glad Tafv helped you find what you needed! Much love, Cali Roots
TaFv was awesome with the service and the have the best flower
Thank you very much for your kind words! We are very excited to be here and look forward to seeing you agian! Have a Great Day! Much Love Cali Roots!
Love the Pleasant environment the employees are helpful and nice.
We are happy to hear you enjoyed our team here at Cali Roots! We hope to see you back in soon. Much, Love Cali Roots
Stephanie is great and knowledgeable On her products. Customer service is A+. Come and visit them soon.
A+ service? THANK YOU! We love her too and she's over the moon to hear your praise! We really appreciate your awesome review! Much Love - Cali Roots <3
Awesome visit, new best store in Edmond. Great weed for great prices. Keep it up, don’t change a thing!!
Thank you for your 5-star review! We are so glad you enjoyed our product and our pricing! Come back and see us soon. Much love, Cali Roots