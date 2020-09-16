p........a
I placed an order for the 1st time in San Diego, THE ORDER NEVER SHOWED UP!! And then had the unmitigated nerve to call me 3 1/2 hours later to ask did I still want it!! NEVER AGAIN CALI EXPRESS! Your TRID-D-D-D-ASH!
