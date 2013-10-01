getfin321
Great vibe, great prices and friendly staff. Dane was super informative and helpful. Definitely will be going back.
The staff here is always friendly and they have an amazing inventory and prices. They are always very organized and professional and there is free parking in front which is great. I also love their reward system for loyal patients. This is one of the best spots in North Hollywood and I would recommend it to anybody
SBlaze's Stamp Of Approval
Amazing. Been there three times and always clean and professional. Highly knowledgeable staff
In my first time I got 3 free joints and a Htc candy 😬 and they have a lot of kinds of Sativa, Indica and Hybrid. 😊👍🏼My favorite place.
Friendly, and very helpful. Great selection.
Love this collective... everyone is always nice, I've never waited longer than 5 minutes for service, and they know everything! I usually go in with vague questions about my anxiety, and leave satisfied with the recommendations given to me. I recommend this collective to everyone!
Granted, it was my first visit but the staff were more than helpful, friendly, willing to spend all the time I needed. AND...they have parking off-street!
This place was just awful. I'm sorry.
This place has A TON of options. I came here cause it is one of few places in LA that sell Louis XIII which really helps with my chemical imbalance and depression. They not only have Louis XIII but a strain called The Hulk which is the same thing only grown by a different grower. Very nice people who are really informed. There is a reason why this place has killer reviews on Yelp and everywhere else.