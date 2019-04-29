1TrinidadChad on July 31, 2019

ID check at the door I liked that. Lots of people but little space. Products now, spectacular. The high THC bud was great but the high CBD oil was even better, I was relieved of chronic pain due to my recent heart surgery (pain from bone being split). I have been ongoing without pain and seeing great mobility progress ever since taking it for four days. Started taking the CBD one month post surgery