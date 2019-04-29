eminellenbach
4.3
8 reviews
Great store!
I read about a strain online called sensi star, just the name alone sound good, happy these guys carried it but at $17/g a bit pricey. Some strains are from multiple sources, that’s cool. Another time was in the area by chance and sparx stix made my day. Nice try gov. Don’t give up this can be the best country in the world some day.
Great location, a lot of inventory and selection, staff were friendly and knowledgeable. Didn’t have to wait long either. It’s probably my go to place now.
ID check at the door I liked that. Lots of people but little space. Products now, spectacular. The high THC bud was great but the high CBD oil was even better, I was relieved of chronic pain due to my recent heart surgery (pain from bone being split). I have been ongoing without pain and seeing great mobility progress ever since taking it for four days. Started taking the CBD one month post surgery
The best store I’ve been to. Staff are friendly, knowledgable, and don’t pressure you. I felt welcomed. Best looking store also. Well organized setup. The stores don’t have much control of the quality. They all buy from the same places, LP’s. Not their fault. Being a medical patient, I don’t buy from these stores. I buy direct from the LP’s. But I’ll send my Rec friends to this store.
1. Smells great. 2. The staff are super friendly & knowledgeable. 3. It’s in a super accessible location too.
Cool store. Staff was super educated. Will be back for sure.
Lovely staff and great selection