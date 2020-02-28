BobbyRAE on July 3, 2020

I’d have to say that my visit to th Cannabis Connection was the best dispensary experience I’ve had in Mass so far. To be honest I liked the Cannabis Connection dispensary more than any dispensary I’ve been to in Colorado or California. The atmosphere was just right, from the helpful, smiling bud tenders to the lay out of the shop to the presentation of the products, everything just felt right and the experience flowed all flowed well from walking in the door to checking out. A must visit dispensary for anyone with driving distance for sure.