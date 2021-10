I purchase 28 g of connect sativa and it is trash I can't get pass the flavor it's nasty I ordered it this last Sunday I maybe used about an 1/8th bong,blunt,joint, bowl nothing made a difference so I called to see what they can do hell they can take the difference out of the new bag but nope only two day return only on carts no flower now I'm stuck with $176 of shit what I can't stand I do like this shop it's awesome inside and the 1st 3 deals are awesome