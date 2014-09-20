nirvanamtvernon
Great store! Super low prices, budtenders are well educated, and always go out of their way to find you what you need! Great atmosphere to shop for weed in, only store I go to!
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.3
10 reviews
Great store! Super low prices, budtenders are well educated, and always go out of their way to find you what you need! Great atmosphere to shop for weed in, only store I go to!
Bud tenders are awesome, store is always clean, best prices around, and usually a good variety to chose from.
people that work here are rude, and full of Skat. worst customer service any where! they act like you are putting them out if you ask a question. so many other places that appreciate your business! this is not one of them!!!
The budtenders usually know absolutely nothing, are always high.. ya it's a pot shop, but stop smoking your supply. it's a rotating door of employees so you never feel comfortable with anyone and the owner is rude and prices are pretty steep.
Super friendly and knowledgeable. My favorite bud tender is Robert, I highly recommend them.
always friendly people, good prices on good weed
Love this store! Everyone is super chill and fairly knowledgeable on the products. The first time I went in the Rick and Morty picture instantly caught my eye, sense then it's my one stop shop for all our family needs. Only complaint would be not a big selection of Phat Panda products seem to get the same strains when there are some amazing other strains out there.(Motor breath,Pre-nup,Pineapple upside down cake, etc).
awesome place!! smart budtenders! great selection!
Great shop for both the seasoned smoker and the first timer. Budtenders are all knowledgeable and willing to go the extra mile to help. Only been in 5-6 times and they already know my name, always great experience and good vibes every time I've been in.
They’re open late. Best competitive advantage, tbh.