GordonFam18 on February 21, 2019

Love this store! Everyone is super chill and fairly knowledgeable on the products. The first time I went in the Rick and Morty picture instantly caught my eye, sense then it's my one stop shop for all our family needs. Only complaint would be not a big selection of Phat Panda products seem to get the same strains when there are some amazing other strains out there.(Motor breath,Pre-nup,Pineapple upside down cake, etc).