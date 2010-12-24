Chadw19 on October 16, 2019

So I went there thinking I was getting a $10oz for signing over my med card for 120 days. They said no that is wrote and they have been trying to get it off Weedmaps. I told them it was on other sites as well, they didn’t want to hear it. So it was $50 for the firs oz if I signed up, I was like ok whatever because they’re med oz were $75-$85 depending on strain which is a great deal that’s why I drove 30min to go there. So I buy 2oz, come back and the prices are $105-$120! I was like Jesus I can get that on the rec side! So it sucks I signed over for 120 days but after that definitely signing up somewhere else closer to home with better deals! Never stepping back foot in there.