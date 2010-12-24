Kaciwhirley
Everyone here is so helpful (especially Joshua). They have great deals and even better service. More than recommend
4.7
10 reviews
So I went there thinking I was getting a $10oz for signing over my med card for 120 days. They said no that is wrote and they have been trying to get it off Weedmaps. I told them it was on other sites as well, they didn’t want to hear it. So it was $50 for the firs oz if I signed up, I was like ok whatever because they’re med oz were $75-$85 depending on strain which is a great deal that’s why I drove 30min to go there. So I buy 2oz, come back and the prices are $105-$120! I was like Jesus I can get that on the rec side! So it sucks I signed over for 120 days but after that definitely signing up somewhere else closer to home with better deals! Never stepping back foot in there.
I love the cake balls.The customer service is always top notch!
Love this place Lynn is phenomenal and the weed is all grown in hiuse like tge smaller mom and pop feel and service that goes with it.
Great place and product! Veronica was Excellent!
Great deals and chill vibe! I love the edibles and Emily made the experience great!
Candice is awesome!
This place is my go to dispensary; it’s convenient and I consistently have a good experience here. it is small enough to have your questions answered without feeling like you are being rushed. Candace always greets me by name, even when she isn’t my budtender. She also is a good at conversation and answering any questions I have.
Great Service, quality products.
Excellent knowledgeable budtenders. The price is incredibly low for the medical marijuana and house made topicals and edibles.