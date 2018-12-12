Lukevader24
Terrible experience. No selection.
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.3
10 reviews
Terrible experience. No selection.
First time in and they tried to charge me $2 for a child proof bag. They stated that my purse was not sufficient for the product leave in as there’s a new law. I know this is a lie as I also work in this industry. I stood my ground until they didn’t charge me the extra $2. It should be on the store to provide such an exit bag, not on the customer. Poor customer service and lack of social responsibility.
Well I like the happy hour pre rolls but I hate the fact they lied to me. They told me I had to purchase a $2 bag because of a new law. Their is no such law that I can find. I also have spoken to multiple places and they all say same thing. Be careful when you go in to these places. Corporate or not.
Loved the location. Loved the demeanor of the guy who helped us. Very nice and friendly. Being wheelchair confined I found the threshold of the door hard too go over and I mentioned to the salesman that he should speak to the landlord about getting some handicapped parking and make sure that they at least have one and the ADA Law required one to be can accessible. He was very gracious about me telling him that. He showed genuine concern that I should have easier access with parking. However, once I left I did spot a place at the very end of the building. It could use a fresh coat of paint where it is noticable.I would like to see a few more stains become available as you become established. I will definitely use them as my dispensary. I would love to see a sale on your clones!
mmj card holders: PLEASE call corporate to verify prices. The 40+ locations they own are franchised. Please know the 250 mg gummies 10 count are always 19.99 as the billboards state and not just during Happy Hour. Some employees are commission driven and alter the price to take advantage of their patients just for their own personal gain.
Very friendly staff and great bud
I was very impressed by this location. The staff are very professional and knowledgeable on all their products. I would recommend this location to anyone! Awesome staff, amazing products!!
Very convenient, great quality products!!
Great selection of THC products. I really enjoyed the rice krispy treats and the gorilla glue.
Nice helpful staff in a good location
Thanks for your feedback, I'm glad you enjoyed your experience with us! Providing excellent customer service is priority here at CBD Plus USA. We really appreciate you taking the time to leave us a review! If there's anything we can do to earn a full 5 stars please call us at 1-(833)-422-3758! -Sincerely- CBD Plus USA