Ashblnd on June 6, 2019

Loved the location. Loved the demeanor of the guy who helped us. Very nice and friendly. Being wheelchair confined I found the threshold of the door hard too go over and I mentioned to the salesman that he should speak to the landlord about getting some handicapped parking and make sure that they at least have one and the ADA Law required one to be can accessible. He was very gracious about me telling him that. He showed genuine concern that I should have easier access with parking. However, once I left I did spot a place at the very end of the building. It could use a fresh coat of paint where it is noticable.I would like to see a few more stains become available as you become established. I will definitely use them as my dispensary. I would love to see a sale on your clones!