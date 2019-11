vapemeawaysac on June 27, 2019

I am a Brand Ambassador for a distribution company, and I love this shop because the bud tenders here are amazing! They will help you find exactly what you need! They are all very well trained and always give great recommendations! I love that all of the staff are well versed in cannabis and can competently help customers no matter what they come in for! Great selection of vapes as well & they always have Heavy Hitters in stock! I love doing demos here because whenever it's over, I'm sad to have to leave!