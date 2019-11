Budsey420 on April 25, 2019

Chalice for me, sets the bar as far as location and class. I have been going to the Happy Valley location since they have opened. I wanted to wait to review until they had settled and planted their roots in the area. I always drop by and from the second me and my girlfriend walk through the door we are treated like friends or family. Whether its the card check in being told about the deal of the days, you can be sure they will be friendly and smiling. I can say that as far as the quality of the products is outstanding. I'm never disappointed with the selection of brands that they carry for concentrate. They will always have you cover with great varieties of (pull n snap, honeycomb,crumble, or high end Rosin). With brands like ( Dab factory, Dark Star, WVA, Artifact, NW Kinds, Dirty Arm Farms, and Queen Bee, Portland Rosin Company and many more) they always will have something you'll like. Other than that my girlfriend always loves the selection of cartridges they carry. Her favorite is the Zkittles from NW Kinds. The staff they have is very intelligent, friendly, and always willing to give a well educated opinion on what strains will help you will what ever your ailment is. Couldn't recommend more. Will continue to shop here and recommend. - Budsey