bncvt on March 23, 2019

Super convenient to have CVD a bit closer to Lamoille county. Staff here are awesome, always have something comparable if what you’re looking for is unavailable, & are happy to to let you know what’s on sale. Staff is super knowledgeable, and willing to answer questions, but also savvy enough to recognize folks with more experience. Location is super convenient, easy parking, & fre coffee.