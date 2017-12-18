jmcguire21
I love this place! They have quality products, an awesome, knowledgeable, staff... They have this cool reward program, you get discounts, and freebies! Store is clean and well protected. If you're in the area, it's a Must stop!
4.7
10 reviews
High quality products at moderate prices - in a welcoming ambiance.
Always like it here. Great staff and products.
Great place for all to shop. Staff is friendly akd helpful and the product is always great.
Great place missed when can't go
I’m a faithful customer. I recommend everyone here I know
Great product great people the best CHOICE in town come to CHOICE for all your medical needs
I travel a long distance for medical care and Choice is always a stop on my trip. Building is beautiful, all staff is so friendly and knowledgeable. You must make them your choice!
Best dispensary in town! Great people and great flower!
Very friendly, and knowledgeable staff who make you feel at home. I don’t think I have ever seen the staff without a smile on there faces. The reason I chose choice is because of there excellent selection of flower to chose from. I have yet to be disappointed. Keep up the excellent work my friends!