SweetMaddyMota
I stopped by 2 weeks ago for the $80 oz (as seen on Leafbuyer) however, being Sunday, they were sold out...but Jess totally turn my trip around! I walked out the door with an absolutely stunning heavy harvest oz of Sour Tangie (knocked my socks off: great tangie taste, very heady with great sativa energy) for $50 as well as a reasonably priced $30 shake oz of Nightmare OG (not the flashiest shake but decent bud:leaf ratio and fantastic OG stank; my nose knows, ya know?). It was a great shopping experience and I cant wait to return on a Monday to see their fresh nugs. Thanks Jess!