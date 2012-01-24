M.doza on February 12, 2014

This is my favorite dispensary! Nice and helpful staff, calm environment, good discounts, they have the best quality herb for a good price within at least a 6 mile radius (and maybe some of the best in the state). Coming here for about a year now and checking out some other dispensaries near by, I've noticed that any comparable dispensaries around are usually more expensive for bad or the same quality. Some of the best strains I have ever tried and my favorites from here include: medicine man, Jedi, hells angle og kush, white urkel, blue dream, violator kush, melon gum, golden goat, confidential cheese, booger, mob boss, super skunk, eds super bud, plus more. They also have a great variety of edibles, and excellent concentrates. Their homemade hash is very good and affordable but if you want to spend a little more they usually carry the higher quality shatters, wax, etc from Top shelf Extracts and Colorado Concentrates.