This is my "home" dispensary. I have been shopping here for the past year and there is always some kind of deal going on to help with the inflated prices. I prefer to shop exclusively Illicit flower & pax carts. These items are always in stock and there is always a strain from illicit that is testing well and even when I get a jar with some popcorn nugs the full potency is still there. I have yet to get a jar from Illicit that I didn't like. My personal favorite strains are GMO Cookies, Creamz, Diesel Train. The only downside to this location is that you will most likely have to wait since there is only a max of two budtenders working at one time. That being said, if you have the option to pick what time you go, I would suggest going early around 10 when they open is the best time that I have found. The prices are high but that is more the doing of the state rather than Clovr. 4/5 for me and I would recommend this location to anyone looking for a relatively quick sales process.