E5Charlie on November 8, 2019

I changed to this dispensary after visiting 3 others, and even though this one is farther than at least 6 others to my home, this one is BY FAR the LEAST expensive! Outstanding deals for veteran's, 15% off instead of the usual 10%. And, EVERYTHING gets the discount, not just half the menu like other places. Also, use your 5% credit after EVERY $100 spent. Spin the wheel on Wednesdays for extra discount of free product. And, to top it all off, the OZ prices are the best in all of Illinois! I've shopped around and called places, no joke or exaggeration. I've already recommended 2 others, and I got a $30 credit for each of them. Just love this place!