November 12, 2019
Verified Shopper
Been a medical patient for 2.5 years and have been to almost every dispensary in MA. This is my favorite one. Everyone is so helpful and kind. Always a pleasant visit.
CommCan, Inc. - The Commonwealth Cannabis Co. is Massachusetts' home grown option. Founded, financed and operated by lifelong Massachusetts residents this family owned business produces world class cannabis and cannabis products out of a state of the art, new-construction 60,000 sf facility which houses their cultivation, lab and kitchen.