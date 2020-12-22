Daily Deals

Valid 8/27/2021 - 12/31/2021

Monster Monday - Buy any 2 Monster Gummies & get the 3rd free! 2X Tuesday - Double Points on all purchases! Wana Wednesday - $5 OFF all Wana products! Thrifty Thursday - $5 OFF for every $50 spent! Flash Friday - Rotating Flash Sale announced every Friday morning! Sticky Saturday - 10% OFF all Flower! Smokin' Sunday - 10% OFF all Pre Rolls!

These sales cannot be combined with any other specials or discounts.