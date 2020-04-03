144 products
*STAY SAFE. STAY WELL. FREE DELIVERY. CURBSIDE PICKUP*
Valid 3/24/2020 – 4/14/2020
To prioritize the health and well-being of our patients, customers, and staff we are now offering curbside pick up and encouraging free delivery. Free Delivery on us. Place your order by calling 269-762-8038 or order online at www.ccbydesign.com. Call us when you arrive and we will bring your order out to you. New Hours: Monday-Saturday 11am- 7pm
All Products
Shake - Premium - 1g
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$10each
In-store only
Fluresh: Star Tonic Bulk
from Fluresh
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Shake - Choice - 3.5g
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$25each
In-store only
North: Rozay #1 Bulk
from North
___
THC
___
CBD
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Shake - Choice - 1g
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$8each
In-store only
North: Platinum OG Kush Bulk
from North
___
THC
___
CBD
$201 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Shake - Premium - 3.5g
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$35each
In-store only
North: Ice Cream Cake #5 Bulk
from North
___
THC
___
CBD
$201 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Comco: Emerald Syrup Bulk
from Comco LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
North: Mimosa #1 Bulk
from North
___
THC
___
CBD
$201 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
North: Sundae Driver Bulk
from North Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Comco: Powdered Donuts Bulk
from Comco LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$201 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
HLF - Jr. Mints- BHO 1g
from HLF
___
THC
___
CBD
$55each
In-store only
Choice: THC Distillate Dart 1g
from Choice
___
THC
___
CBD
$55each
In-store only
North: Crumble Gelato 33 1g
from North
___
THC
___
CBD
$55each
In-store only
North: Budder Ice Cream Cake #4 1g
from North
___
THC
___
CBD
$55each
In-store only
Monster X: Grease Monkey Live Resin 1g
from Monster X
___
THC
___
CBD
$70each
In-store only
HLF - Tangie Power/Durban - BHO 1g
from HLF
___
THC
___
CBD
$55each
In-store only
Element - Larry Lemon Live Resin 1g
from Element
___
THC
___
CBD
$80each
In-store only
Monster X: RSO 1G
from Monster X
___
THC
___
CBD
$40each
In-store only
Element - 1g White Walker Dab Tabs
from Element
___
THC
___
CBD
$60each
In-store only
Element - Cookies Live Resin 1g
from Elements
___
THC
___
CBD
$80each
In-store only
Mary's: Remedy Oil 1:1 By Coltyn
from Mary's Medicinals
___
THC
___
CBD
$50each
In-store only
Mary's: 500mg CBD Remedy Oil
from Mary's Medicinals
___
THC
___
CBD
$60each
In-store only
Mary's: 1000mg CBD Remedy Oil
from Mary's Medicinals
___
THC
___
CBD
$90each
In-store only
Element - Live Resin - Purple Pineapple Express 1g
from Element
___
THC
___
CBD
$80each
In-store only
Choice: THC Tincture 30ml 500mg
from Choice
___
THC
___
CBD
$30each
In-store only
North: Sugar Sunset Sherbet 1g
from North
___
THC
___
CBD
$55each
In-store only
Monster X: Dart Pod Watermelon Kush .5g
from Monster X
___
THC
___
CBD
$25each
In-store only
Element - .5g White Walker Dab Tabs
from Element
___
THC
___
CBD
$40each
In-store only
Monster X: Distillate Dart Apricot 1g
from Monster X
___
THC
___
CBD
$45each
In-store only
Element - .5g Strawberry Mimosa Dab Tab
from Element
___
THC
___
CBD
$40each
In-store only
Element - 1g Strawberry Mimosa Dab Tab
from Element
___
THC
___
CBD
$60each
In-store only
Mary's: 1000mg THC Remedy
from Mary's Medicinals
___
THC
___
CBD
$50each
In-store only
Monster X: Distillate Dart GG#4 1g
from Monster X
___
THC
___
CBD
$45each
In-store only
North: Shatter Watermelon Sangria 1g
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$55each
In-store only
185mg Midnight Bars - Cookies n Cream
from Midnight Bars
___
THC
___
CBD
$20each
In-store only
185mg Midnight Bars - Dark Chocolate
from Midnight Bars
___
THC
___
CBD
$22each
In-store only
Rise: CBD Tablets 10mg 30ct
from Rise
___
THC
___
CBD
$50each
In-store only
Rise Tablets 10 X 10mg
from Rise
___
THC
___
CBD
$20each
In-store only
