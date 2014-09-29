GodDaMonster
Awesome!
Amazing everyone is so nice! Even have a little station to smell the bud before you buy it! Just with they had cartridges or pens! Also would be cool to order online or have their weekly specials updated on this site
great flower...if you're tight on money I definitely recommend getting their shake....sour banana sherbert is straight ⛽
Don't have much experience with this but they have made me feel at ease and very helpful always.
This dispensary almost has a "mom and pop" feel like the old corner drug store. The products are top notch and the staff is extremely knowledgeable. They are a pleasure to talk with.There are sample jars with current products for smelling and viewing and an ATM. I highly recommend CCF.
Very comforting atmosphere! Very knowledgeable staff as well.
Totally awesome people and products.
If only ya had oils & edibles too :/
The Frosty Kush is so wonderful for my Depression. I can finally get out of bed and function, its incredibly fast-acting and covered in trichomes. I love the dense bud structure and how much kief I get when I grind it up. The Cherry Lime Haze is another personal favorite, so tasty and uplifting!!!!!
Dank budsss! They carry awesome strains to grow like Jack22, Chem4, Sour Banana Sherbet, Kong and Frosty Kush. They are open 7 days a week which I love and they grow everything on site. I always check on Facebook or ccfnj.org to see whats in stock. I purchased a grav labs water pipe from them and its my new favorite piece.