mfsot on November 7, 2019

Cultivate is a quality place for your herbal needs. I miss the cartridges (please free'em Uncle Charlie). I've been forced to try different products, since I don't like hurting my lungs I generally stay away from flower. Recently I got into the tinctures, I start my day with the 1:1CBD tincture, gives a nice initial feel, then calms, which is nice for my commute to Boston, but lately they haven't had any tinctures available to recreational customers, and I just ran out. Make some more please!! I just went today and Sou(sp?) was a pleasure as she always is, trying a high CBD flower that I'll begrudgingly vape, but I have needs :) All in all they have something for everyone, and I recommend them, my biggest gripe is stock, they always seem to be out of what I want, I know I'm a particular customer, but hey, it's legal, and the resulting products are amazing, and as a customer when I like a product I expect to be able to go to a store that carries it and get it.