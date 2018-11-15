Jcosner
In and out super quick and picked up a great high quality strain!
4.2
10 reviews
I think the prices are ridiculously high.
Hey there, we try to price everything according to the fair market pricing. However, we are seeing this issue with consumers and we have added a few more affordable options on our menu now, such as, .5g pre-rolls and also selling 1g flower as well. If you keep up with our online menu you can see the new products we will continue to be adding and find something that's right for you! I hope you find this helpful and we hope to see you back soon!
It's beautiful inside. I was helped by Kerrin - he was upbeat, personable, and helpful. The quality of the prerolls I purchased was great. 10/10
Thank you for your feedback! We work very hard to provide the best experience we can offer. Kerrin always tries his very best to make everyone feel like they are welcome and make sure everyone is educated on the product they purchase. We want to make sure everyone leaves happy and comfortable with the product they purchase and Kerrin always makes sure that is the case! We hope to see you back soon!
Cultivate is a quality place for your herbal needs. I miss the cartridges (please free'em Uncle Charlie). I've been forced to try different products, since I don't like hurting my lungs I generally stay away from flower. Recently I got into the tinctures, I start my day with the 1:1CBD tincture, gives a nice initial feel, then calms, which is nice for my commute to Boston, but lately they haven't had any tinctures available to recreational customers, and I just ran out. Make some more please!! I just went today and Sou(sp?) was a pleasure as she always is, trying a high CBD flower that I'll begrudgingly vape, but I have needs :) All in all they have something for everyone, and I recommend them, my biggest gripe is stock, they always seem to be out of what I want, I know I'm a particular customer, but hey, it's legal, and the resulting products are amazing, and as a customer when I like a product I expect to be able to go to a store that carries it and get it.
Hey there, thank you for your feedback! We try our very best to offer a great experience to every customer. We love to hear that about our tincture, we are working on getting more soon so keep checking our online menu for when we get more! When you check online you can also reserve the product when its there so you can be sure that you get it when you come into the store. We appreciate your feedback and we hope to see you back soon!
Haven’t been back since getting my license, however; other than the distance this place is amazing! The staff is always super friendly and truly care about you and your day! It’s a nice, clean, spacious environment. The shuttle you have to take isn’t even that horrible as they have a couple and are constantly doing loops! I have gone here numerous times and every experience was a great one (even when hitting a bumpy bank card) I will definitely go back if in the area and highly recommend coming here for great service and selection!
Thank you so much for your review! Our staff here is wonderful and truly do care about our customers. We are in the process of building a parking lot next door as well! We hope this will only enhance your Cultivate experience. We look forward to seeing you again soon.
Worth the trip and $$$
Thank you very much! We appreciate hearing you were happy with both your experience and products! We hope to see you back again soon.
Best dispensary in MA hands down. Why? Selection, vi e, and friendliness of staff. Shout-out to Dan who helped me find what I was looking for and for his patience.
Thank you so much for this! We work very hard to provide the best selection we can offer. Dan is one of our top employees who is always willing to take the time with every customer to help them get whats best for them! Thank you for your feedback and we hope to see you back soon!
Ok just alittle money hungry. Popcorn bud used to be 45 a eighth now they call it tier 2 and change 55 wow. Then 20 pack heixes was 25 now 20 pack is 27 really come on prices are high enough cnt even save anyone any money plane money hungry if u ask me and I believe they take the heixes 20 packs from medical side wen they close to expire and sell for recreation probably do the same with everything well would love to see some real deals not just continue to line ur pockets with all ur over priced products
Hey there, I want to first apologize for your experience. It is not our intention to make anyone feel shorted in any way, we always want to offer the best experience we can provide. We try to work with fair market pricing and provide the best pricing we can. We are providing the best premium cannabis we can offer and even our tier 2 products are a great product! I hope you find this helpful and if you have any questions feel free to reach out to us at info@cultivatemass.com.
Definitely a waste of money and time!! They’re dishonest about the THC percentages of certain strains. Online the percentages are so much higher than the menu shows at the store. They admit that the information online is wrong, yet they still won’t change it. I also bought an 1/8 of weed, but when I got home and opened the package, it looked like some weed was missing- it only contained 2grams, even though it’s suppose to be 3.5 grams of weed. Most of the employees are nice, but I honestly think some of them take weed out of the containers before they sell the product to customers. It’s a sketchy place. Don’t go there.
Hey there, I want to first apologize for your experience. It is not our intention to make anyone feel shorted in any way, we always want to offer the best experience we can provide. Unfortunately, the high demand means batches of strains are in and out quickly, causing the percentages to fluctuate. We are aware of the issue, I appreciate you keeping us aware of the issue, and we are actively working to improve the menu process. I can assure you that nobody is taking any products in our store, we keep a very honest environment and we would never let that happen. To ensure that it has not been opened, every 1/8 has a tamper seal on it to show that the product was sealed off from the moment it was packaged to the moment it reaches the customers' hands. Every 1/8 is individually weighed before being sold, so we try very hard to ensure you get the product you are paying for. If that is the case that you weighed it out and it was 2g, then let us know and we will do everything we can to resolve this issue. I hope you found this helpful and if you have any questions feel free to reach out to us at info@cultivatemass.com.
Brooke is the best! I always pre-order and she’s waited on me twice. Professional, knowledgeable, conversational. Excellent product, excellent service & atmosphere. And congrats on the new expansion for the parking lot!! K