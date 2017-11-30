Follow
Cultivate Medical
508-859-8130
$25 OFF: 1st Time Patient Discount
1st Time Patients receive $25 off of their first and second visit.
- minimum $50 purchase -cannot be used in the same day
Road work in leicester
Valid 10/23/2019
Due to night time construction work in Leicester on Route 9, traffic is blocked, Please follow the detours. This is temporary night time road work.
Veteran's Daily Discount 20%
We currently offer Veterans off which is the largest daily discount given to Veterans in the Commonwealth.
(with Government issued Veteran ID)
Senior Discount 10%
Monday - Wednesday Seniors can come in and receive 10% off their purchase.
Government Issued ID reflecting patient is 65 years or older.